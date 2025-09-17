Mission Service: Vietnam veterans gather in Omaha for reunion, medal honor

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) — Fifteen Vietnam veterans, who all served in the same company and now live all across the country, get together just about every year. It has happened since the 80s. This year, they're in Omaha.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Tuesday, they came to check out Nebraska's Vietnam Veteran Memorial, one of many memorials that they've seen in their decades of meeting.

"I like this one, it's, I mean, maybe if it was more weather-tattered or something, it wouldn't look as pretty as it is, but it's really nice and shiny, you know. I really like it," said Roy Pline, Vietnam veteran (May 1967 - May 1968)

"We got time. We got, we can think about what's going on with what we have and how lucky we are and how fortunate we are to not be one of those faces, that, that we see on these walls and we care for every one of these people. It's just ... to me it's a passion of love," said Ron Wulff, Vietnam veteran (Jan. 1968 - Jan. 1969)

What makes this trip to Omaha even more special is that all 15 of these Vietnam veterans will be honored with a Bronze Star Medal award ceremony. That is happening this Thursday.