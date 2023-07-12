Nebraska woman retires from Army National Guard after historic military career

ASHLAND, Neb. (KMTV) — Teresa Domeier is one of one when it comes to her service with the Army National Guard. Making an impact in Nebraska, but also at the national level.

Her legacy and accomplishments were celebrated recently as she now prepares for retirement.

A military career spanning 40 years — that almost wasn’t.

“I thought I was going to be in the service for six years and move on, but I loved it so much and the military is truly my second family,” Domeier said.

She originally enrolled at Peru State College to play volleyball and softball but left shortly after starting. She met with military recruiters from a few of the branches, ultimately deciding to join the Nebraska Army National Guard.

“Mom was not for me joining the Army,” she laughed.

“I cried. I cried a lot, you know, these are my kids,” her mother Nora Hunt said.

“Teresa kind of always had her hand in everything and when I say she jumped in with both feet first, with the military, I mean, she did that with everything,” her sister Bonnie Frazier said.

Domeier jumped feet first into the guard in 1983, heading to South Carolina for basic training and AIT (Advanced Individual Training).

“That was my first plane ride out of the state,” she said.

She stuck out right away.

“If you came from a family of mine with ten kids — dad was always barking orders, we had to do chores, had to get everything done,” Domeier remembers. “I was already physically fit. I was bailing hay and doing all that.”

Domeier was able to impress right away with her physical strength. She completed 39 push-ups on day one and was asked to help the other women who were struggling with push-ups.

“I taught girls that couldn’t even do one push-up how to do push-ups, and train with them, so they could pass the physical fitness test by the time would graduate,” she said.

Helping and supporting others became her calling. She worked with the supply sergeant after graduation and learned she had a love for logistics. Shortly after, Domeier was hired to a full-time position through the guard.

“I handled food and gas. That’s how I started, and I absolutely loved it,” she smiled. “I loved taking care of soldiers.”

Her responsibilities continued to grow. She went to Warrant Officer Training School and was appointed as a Warrant Officer 1 in 1995.

“The warrant officer is the technical expert that advises the commander, and they train and make sure the enlisted are doing the job correctly,” she explained.

Her focus was on food services. In 2005, she reached the rank of Chief Warrant Officer 3 and deployed to Iraq, where she was in charge of preparing and serving 18,000 - 27,000 meals to soldiers, per meal.

Her sister, Mellessa, was in Iraq to support her. Mellessa, along with her other younger sister, Bonnie, followed in Domeier’s footsteps and joined the guard.

In fact, five of the ten siblings served in the military.

“I really think that every young adult, when they graduate from high school, should try and do at least one stint in the military,” Domeier said. “Just because you learn so much and you appreciate what you have at home.”

From 2008 to 2013, Domeier served as the National Representative on the Executive Advisory Group for Logistics Excellence (EAGLE), representing the food service community for all 54 states, territories and the District of Columbia.

In 2013, she reached the rank of Chief Warrant Officer 5 — the highest enlisted rank in the Army National Guard — and a rank only three to four percent of warrant officers ever reach.

Domeier was then appointed as the Nebraska Army National Guard Command Chief Warrant Officer.

“I was making changes — working with the active component, changing regulation, changing policy to make it better for the Guard,” she said. “I was taking care of the whole state. Then I went to the regional site which was seven states.”

In 2018, history was made.

CWO5 Domeier was appointed as the 8th Command Chief Warrant Officer of the Army National Guard.

She is the very first woman to serve as the top warrant officer for the entire Army National Guard.

“It was very challenging at the national level because I would go into a meeting with 50 to 70 people, and I’d look around and go, ‘Wow, I’m the only female in here.’ Or ‘Oh, there’s only two or three of us in here,’” she recalls.

It was a challenge that inspired other women in the military.

“When I became the Command Chief of Nebraska and at the national level, females came up and thanked me. Thanked me for breaking glass ceilings and driving a path for them to follow.”

During her decorated 40-year career, Domeier also served as a Senior TAC Officer, preparing the next wave of warrant officers, and helped establish Warrant Officer Candidate School at Camp Ashland.

Now she says it’s time to relax and enjoy time with her husband, Dave.

