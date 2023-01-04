Omaha woman organizes Wreaths Across America for 17 consecutive years in honor of veterans

Wreaths Across America was founded in 1992 when Morrill Worcester, owner of Worcester Wreath Company in Maine, had a surplus of wreaths at the end of the holiday season.

He wanted to honor our military members who made the ultimate sacrifice and arranged for the wreaths to be put on gravesites at the Arlington National Cemetery in Washington D.C.

The act of appreciation spread across the country, including Omaha, all thanks to one woman.

3,206 wreaths.

That’s how many wreaths were laid on gravesites at the Omaha National Cemetery on Dec. 17.

A far cry from where Mary Blodgett, and Wreaths Across America, started in Omaha.

It all began in 2005.

“I was reading a Readers Digest article and on the front page of that publication it had a picture of Arlington with the wreaths on all the gravesites in the snow,” Blodgett said.

Blodgett was amazed by the photo and decided to call the organization to donate.

“And he said, ‘Well we don’t have anyone in Nebraska organizing this event, is that something that you would like to do?’ I said 'I would, but I can’t. I have three little boys and a full-time job,'” Blodgett said. “And he said, ‘Oh that’s ok, that’s fine.’ And I said ok I’ll do it.”

The rest is history. Blodgett organized Nebraska's first at Forest Lawn in 2006.

“I had 105 wreaths my first year, and that was mainly because of my friends supporting me,” she laughed.

When Omaha National Cemetery opened six years ago, she decided to move the tradition there.

It has continued to grow over the last 17 years.

“250 (volunteers) approximately that first year. This year it was still cold, but not blizzarding, and we had about 1,500 - 2,000 people,” Blodgett said. “It was amazing, absolutely amazing.”

Since Blodgett got the ball rolling it has spread across the entire state.

She knows of 12 to 14 cemeteries now in Nebraska that honor our veterans with wreaths.

Blodgett didn’t serve in the military herself, but her father served in World War II and five of her brothers served in either the Vietnam or Korean War.

“My brother Leo was shot (in Vietnam), he didn’t die, thank gosh, but he did come home to recuperate and ended up dying in a car accident while he was home on medical leave,” she said. “He was awarded three Purple Hearts. He was 21. That’s really how I got started, you know, I’m very proud of those guys.”

She says at least half of the participants have a loved one laid to rest at the cemetery, and they get to lay the wreath on their loved one's gravesite.

But the remaining gravesites are not forgotten.

“I get donations all year long and it is amazing how many people write to me, even if they’re from other states now. Please use this money to put a wreath on their loved one’s gravesite,” Blodgett said.

Blodgett always makes sure to take a picture after and send it to the families who couldn’t make it in person.

She loves taking the time to remember our American heroes, but the emotions and pain stick with her — along with all the other families who participate each year.

“It doesn’t go away. Especially when you come out here and you see all these wreaths, and headstones, and the people,” Blodgett said. “It’s an honor to do it but it’s hard sometimes.”

Blodgett says the tradition isn’t possible without the help of others in our state and community.

A trucking company from Grand Island picks up the wreaths, while Miller Electric and Turner Construction unload the semi.

Papillion Sanitation also donates a dumpster for all the boxes the wreaths come in.

You can help by donating and sponsoring a wreath, or by volunteering to pick up the wreaths on Jan. 14 at noon.

For more information and to get in contact with Mary Blodgett, click here.

