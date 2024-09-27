'Understanding and healing,' road march supports retreat for Nebraska's Gold Star Families

CAMP ASHLAND, Neb. (KMTV) — A new Pentagon study released this summer showed American solders were almost nine times more likely to die by suicide than enemy fire.



At Camp Ashland in November, neighbors will take part in a roach march organized by the Nebraska Airborne Association in support of a retreat for Gold Star Families.

Lydia Burgdorf, a Gold Star Mother, explains, "The simplest definition of what it means to be a Gold Star Mom is you're a mom whose kids served in the United States military and they never got a chance to take off their uniform because they died."

Immediate, free help is available 24/7 for veterans and loved ones in crisis. Call 988 and select 1, text 838255 or visit the Veterans Crisis Line website.

"Carl is loved forever... that's his handwriting," Lydia Burgdorf said as she gestured toward the inside of her left wrist.

The writing was lifted from a letter. The two wrote each other often after Carl enlisted.

"His full name is Carl Thomas Burgdorf. He was named after his grandfathers," she said proudly.

Adding - the two, in different ways, served our country as did Carl's father. For his part, Carl chose the Marine Corps.

"(He) ended up going to a language school in Monterey, California. And that's where he died by suicide. September 25th, 2019," Lydia shared.

"My heart just sank. Just sank," she recalled.

There were no warning signs — not for Lydia, and not for the Marines, they explained.

"By all outside appearances, he was a smart go-getter," Lydia said.

In losing her son, she became a Gold Star Mother.

"The simplest definition of what it means to be a Gold Star Mom is you're a mom whose kids served in the United States military and they never got a chance to take off their uniform because they died," she told Mary Nelson as they visited at Camp Ashland.

The Nebraska Airborne Association was just established this year, and supporting Gold Star Families is part of their mission.

"I don't know how well it's known, but there's an epidemic of suicide amongst veterans - 17 veterans a day. And it's actually within active duty," Doug Shonka said of the NAA's desire to help.

Nebraska Gold Star Mothers are planning a retreat to help families with understanding and healing. To help cover those costs, the NAA organized a Gold Star Family Road March.

"You know, we were just talking about, 'What can we do to raise money?' And when we were younger in our unit, we did lots of road marches," Doug explained.

The event is similar to rucking, and is open to people who've served, as well as civilians. Participants may take it seriously or make it casual. The universal focus is raising money, with no stronger 'why' than supporting Gold Star Families.

"Your address book changes with any death. But it really changed with this death for me. It's just hard," Lydia conveyed.

The Nebraska Airborne Association Road March is November 10, 2024 at Camp Ashland. Registration is open now: https://www.neairborne.org/road-marchhttps://www.neairborne.org/road-march

