UNL student veterans deliver game ball, support fellow veterans in 158-mile march

The Student Veterans of America University of Nebraska-Lincoln Chapter completed its 8th annual march ahead of the Heroes Game.

The Things They Carry ruck march is a 158-mile march from Menlo, Iowa to Memorial Stadium.

While marching, each participant carries 22 pounds of weight to represent the 22 veterans we lose a day to suicide.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Ahead of the annual Heroes Game between Iowa and Nebraska, UNL student veterans took the field to make a special delivery.

“Being able to present the ball is a true honor.”

The ceremonial husker game ball has had quite the journey. The ball was carried 158 miles over a five-day stretch.

“It’s been a nice little trot so far,” UNL veteran student Wyatt Vivier said.

The Things They Carry ruck march has been going on since 2016.

Typically, the UNL Student Veterans of America Chapter meet with the Iowa Chapter at the Freedom Rock in Menlo, Iowa – close to the halfway point between Kinnick and Memorial Stadiums.

Iowa’s chapter couldn’t complete its half this year due to logistical issues. That didn’t stop the husker students.

“We were still full send; we’re going to do our half,” UNL Student Veterans of America Chapter President Jenalee Wimer said.

Wimer and chapter secretary, Makinsey Lonergan, have participated in the march before. This year, though, they were along for the entire ride

“This RV has been a lifesaver for a lot of reasons,” Wimer laughed.

The two say they love going through the small towns on their way to Memorial Stadium. Telling us many of the people in these towns have the days marked and are waiting to welcome them.

“Especially in Hancock, Iowa. There’s a little bar that has been there since the beginning and they really enjoy talking to the students when they come through,” Wimer said. “So, that’s kind of the tradition in that town.”

Each day of the trip consists of two separate legs.

Vivier and UNL student Jillian Rokes marched one of the ten legs.

They too were able to see that support in action – even from Hawkeye fans on the Nebraska side of the river!

“We had some drivers honk at us along the way for encouragement so that’s awesome,” Rokes shared.

Wimer added, “Oh, we love hearing their support! There’s been plenty of people who have stopped to donate money as well.”

While the community support is encouraging, it's not why they continue to march. They're marching because of the 22 pounds they're carrying in their backpacks

“It’s a way to memorialize the 22 a day that lose their life to veteran suicide,” Vivier said.

“I lost a buddy of mine two years ago to suicide, so of course this event has always been important to people,” Wimer shared. “But after speaking to other veterans you notice a lot more people have had that happen in their lives.”

For the 8th annual march, they decided to personalize it even more. Dedicating each leg to an individual veteran who lost their life to suicide.

Wimer pulled out a football and explained it to us.

“We got that taped off; we’re going to vinyl the name to give to the families of those that we’ve lost.”

These students weren’t focused on the final score of the Heroes Game. They were focused on the heroes themselves.

“Walking in their honor, letting them know that they’re not alone,” Vivier said.

Bringing more attention and support to their veteran brothers and sisters.

“It’s definitely something that has to be more spoken about and open so we can help those from going down that same road,” Wimer said.

A mission they’re taking on one step at a time.

If there’s a person or topic you think we should cover for Mission: Service – tell us.

Email: mission.service@3newsnow.com

