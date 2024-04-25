Veteran owned Reis' Bakery serving the community pastries, while honoring those who served our country

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Aires Reis served in the US Navy for more than 18 years. The vet has a POW/MIA Table inside his bakery to honor our nation's heroes. Recently, a fellow veteran gave him the ultimate gift to complete it.



"He said, ‘you have everything on that table, except the missing purple heart, and I'd like you to have this.' Yeah, it was pretty touching.”

Active military and veterans receive discounts at Reis' Bakery daily.

Reis' Bakery is an international bakery with a French flare. Aires first discovered and fell in love with baking the pastries from his time overseas.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Every day is Veterans Day here at Reis’ Bakery. I'm Zach williamson, and when you walk into this veteran owned business, the first thing you will smell and see are these tasty pastries.

But you will also see the love and respect they have for our nation’s heroes.

It's today’s mission service.

“So, this one comes with a FDA health risk. It is addictive and habit forming,” Reis’ Bakery owner Aires Reis explained while serving me a few of his favorites.

“The cherry croissants are my absolute favorite because the cherry filling is just to die for.”

“The almond croissant is my close runner-up but second place.”

After several bites of each, I said, “Ok, I'll stop eating for right now, but I'm not going to leave these here, okay?”

Let me tell you, Reis has this pastry thing figured out.

Reis’ bakery is an international bakery with a French flare. Everything is completely homemade and fresh daily.

He and his wife Judy opened the shop just last year and it’s already become a favorite. That rings especially true for those who are gluten free.

“The French flour doesn’t affect them,” he said. “They come in here and are able to enjoy gluten products again.”

Aires has been baking for 15 years – but always from his home for people in Brooklyn.

Then, a couple years ago, they came to Omaha to be closer to family.

“And we moved here, and my daughters says, ‘you got to start doing this here.’ We started and the response was just phenomenal, and we said maybe we should open a bakery,” Aires said. “Here we are — ten months later.”

This all started with his first career.

“I was US navy for 18 years, nine months, 26 days.”

That’s when he was exposed to European pastries – which focus more on flavor than sweetness.

That was just one of the things he was exposed to in his military ventures around the world.

“Met some of the best people and wouldn’t trade anything or any time I spent in the military for anything.”

The respect for service runs deep.

“We offer all our active duty, retired, whatever branch of service — every day is a discount day,” he said.

But that wasn’t enough.

“I always wanted a corner to honor our military, and this is the epitome of honoring our military.”

Earlier this month a US Marine veteran – who would like to stay anonymous for this story – visited the shop.

“And he said, ‘you have everything on that table, except the missing purple heart, and I'd like you to have this,’” Aires said. “Yeah, it was pretty touching.”

The POW/MIA table now complete.

“We served our country and that’s what it’s all about.”

Reis’ Bakery is located at 1314 south 119th St.

It’s closed on Sundays, but open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. - 3 p.m., and Saturdays from 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

