Vietnam War veterans get the warm reception they never received 50 years ago

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Last week marked the 50th anniversary of the last US combat troops to leave Vietnam.

The day, March 29, is now celebrated as National Vietnam War Veterans Day.

Several military and veteran organizations in Omaha held events to honor those who served during the Vietnam War era.

3 News Now Anchor Zach Williamson attended a few of the events and met with Vietnam War veterans to let them tell us why the honor now is so important to them.

Below are the military/veteran organizations involved in the events we covered on National Vietnam War Veterans Day. All the veterans we spoke to said involvement in these organizations played a huge role in their healing process after returning from the war.

Omaha Vet Center

VFW Post 2503

Vietnam Veterans of America

American Legion Millard Post 374

