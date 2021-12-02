Watch
Symone Sanders, chief spokesman to VP Harris, to depart White House

Omaha native Sanders to leave role after one year
Omaha native Symone Sanders departs White House role serving Vice President Kamala Harris within the Biden administration.
Posted at 3:22 PM, Dec 02, 2021
WASHINGTON D.C. (KMTV) — An Omaha native serving in the White House will leave the Biden administration at the end of the year.

Symone Sanders spent the past year as chief spokesperson and senior adviser for Vice President Kamala Harris.

Sanders' career as a political strategist was further highlighted when she was named to the role, which was part of the first-ever senior communication staff comprised of exclusively women.

Sanders is the daughter of Terri Sanders, who was named publisher of Nebraska's only Black-owned newspaper, the Omaha Star Newspaper, in 2020.

Prior to that, Sanders worked as a senior advisor for Joe Biden's presidential campaign.

In 2016, the Creighton University graduate became the youngest press secretary for a presidential campaign while working for Senator Bernie Sanders.

