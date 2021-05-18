Watch
WEB EXTRA: Secretary of Agriculture talks nutrition programs, packing plant safety, and rural economies

Impact of American Families Plan
Posted at 5:29 PM, May 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-18 18:29:50-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack spoke with KMTV 3 News Now on Tuesday afternoon about the American Rescue Plan, which President Biden signed into law in March, and the American Families Plan.

He addressed the ways in which the Biden Administration expects these policies to affect the country, in particular rural areas.

Vilsack also commented on the Nebraska Unicameral rejecting a bill put forward by State Senator Tony Vargas, which was intended to provide strong COVID-19 protections for meat processing plant workers.

READ MORE: Nebraska rejects mandated virus protections for meat workers

