LOS ANGELES (AP) AND OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The shooting death of a cinematographer on the set of the Alec Baldwin movie “Rust” is a reminder of the dangers that can exist on film and television sets.

As authorities investigate why a crew member handed Baldwin a loaded gun instead of one safe to use, industry leaders will look for ways to avoid similar tragedies.

On-set fatalities have led to safety reforms in the past. A helicopter crash that killed actor Vic Morrow and two children on the 1982 set of “Twilight Zone: The Movie” led to new rules for filming with choppers. Gun safety rules were adopted after actor Brandon Lee was fatally shot while filming “The Crow” in 1993.

In 2018 the safety of film and television crews became a major concern in Omaha when a sound mixer on the reality show, Cops was killed at a Wendy's on Dodge Street. In that case, there was an exchange of fire between the Omaha police and a man who shot what was later determined to be a pellet gun at officers.

