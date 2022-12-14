Watch Now
NewsNational

Actions

Alaska officer killed in muskox attack

Alaska Muskox Attack
Mark Thiessen/AP
FILE - A muskox stands at a specialty farm on July 9, 2010, in Palmer, Alaska. A court services officer with the Alaska State Troopers died Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, after being attacked by a muskox outside his home near Nome, the agency said. (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen, File)
Alaska Muskox Attack
Posted at 10:42 AM, Dec 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-14 11:42:50-05

An officer in Alaska was killed in a muskox attack, authorities said.

Court Services Officer Curtis Worland was reportedly attempting to "haze a group of muskox" that was near a dog kennel when he was attacked.

Alaska State Troopers said the attack happened at Worland's home near Nome on Tuesday.

"CSO Worland proudly wore the Court Services Officer uniform and honorably served the people of Alaska for 13 years," Alaska State Troopers said in a post on Facebook.

According to the Alaska Department of Fish and Game, muskox can grow up to 5 feet and weigh between 600-800 pounds.

"The horns of bulls develop large bases which nearly span the entire forehead," the department says.

State officials say muskoxen were reintroduced to Alaska in 1930. By 2000, almost 4,000 were believed to live in the state. However, officials believe that number has declined in recent years.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018