All 32 NFL teams update Twitter avatars to support Damar Hamlin

All 32 NFL teams changed their Twitter avatars to show support for Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin as he remains at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in the intensive care unit following an accident on Monday during a game between the Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals.

WCPO in Cincinnati, Ohio reported that Hamlin was sedated and in critical condition.

Fans left flowers outside of the hospital in a show of support for the Bills safety after he was injured during Monday Night Football as he tried to tackle Tee Higgins during the first quarter of the game. He stood up moments later and then immediately fell back to the ground.

He was given CPR on the field before being taken away in an ambulance.



The NFL announced that the game would not resume this week, and no decision on a date for it to be reschedule was immediately released.