Baby in Turkey pulled from rubble 68 hours after earthquake

Rescuers in Turkey and Syria continue pulling people alive from the rubble days after a massive earthquake struck the two nations earlier this week.

According to Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, one of those rescued was an infant. While Istanbul was not among the areas hardest hit by the earthquake, the city sent rescuers to help with relief efforts.

The baby named Helen was pulled from the rubble Thursday morning, 68 hours after the quake.

According to CNN Turk, one of the rescuers said, “I would die for you. Thank God!” during the rescue.

İmamoğlu reported that his rescuers have saved 424 victims from the rubble.

“Both Turkish and international teams are working together in multiple sites. We are keeping hopes and spirits high,” he tweeted.

Although hundreds are being pulled from the rubble, others have not been as lucky. According to the Associated Press, 19,300 have died from the earthquake.