Black Vietnam War veteran to receive Medal of Honor

President Joe Biden informed one of the first Black officers to lead a special forces unit that he will receive the Congressional Medal of Honor.

"The call today from President Biden prompted a wave of memories of the men and women I served with in Vietnam – from the members of 5th Special Forces Group and other U.S. military units to the doctors and nurses who cared for our wounded," retired Army Col. Paris Davis said in a statement.

The Congressional Medal of Honor is the highest award for military valor in action.

Davis served in the Vietnam War. According to the Army Times, he helped rescue his team members who were wounded during a pre-dawn raid in 1965.

"As I anticipate receiving the Congressional Medal of Honor, I am so very grateful for my family and friends within the military and elsewhere who kept alive the story of A-team, A-321 at Camp Bong Son. I think often of those fateful 19 hours on June 18, 1965 and what our team did to make sure we left no man behind on that battlefield.

Davis was reportedly nominated for the Medal of Honor previously, but the military lost his nomination. People pushing for Davis to receive the medal speculated that it was never awarded due to his race.

According to The Associated Press, the active defense secretary in 2021, Christopher Miller, ordered an expedited review of the case to "address an injustice."

Davis thanked Miller and Biden, among many others, for helping him achieve the honor.