China blames US for 'stalemate' in relations, as talks begin

CCTV via AP Video
Posted at 1:29 AM, Jul 26, 2021
China has blamed the U.S. for what it called a “stalemate” in bilateral relations as high-level face-to-face talks begin in the Chinese city of Tianjin.

A state media report says Vice Foreign Minister Xie Feng urged the U.S. “to change its highly misguided mindset and dangerous policy."

The official Xinhua News Agency quoted Xie as telling U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman that the China-U.S. relationship is in a stalemate because some Americans portray China as an “imagined enemy.”

America’s No. 2 diplomat is discussing the fraught relationship between the countries in separate meetings with Xie and Foreign Minister Wang Yi at a closed-off resort hotel in the city of Tianjin.

