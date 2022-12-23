Dodgers' Bauer reinstated after arbitrator reduces his suspension

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer is heading back to play major league baseball.

On Thursday, Major League Baseball announced in a statement that Bauer, which the league suspended in April for violating its joint domestic violence, sexual assault, and child abuse policy, has been reinstated.

CNN and ESPN reported that Bauer had his suspension reduced by an arbitrator from 324 games to 194.

In a statement, MLB said that although the neutral arbitrator "affirmed that Trevor Bauer violated Major League Baseball's Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy" and thought "a longer suspension was warranted," they will abide by the decision.

In a statement on Twitter, Bauer's employer said they were informed of the arbitrator's decision Thursday.

"We have just been informed of the arbitrator’s ruling and will comment as soon as practical," the team said.

Bauer also took to Twitter to express his excitement at getting back to playing.

"Can't wait to see y'all out at a stadium soon!" Bauer tweeted.

The 2020 National League Cy Young winner was accused by a woman of punching and choking her during two sexual encounters.

Bauer, who hadn't appeared in a game since June 2021, has repeatedly denied the accusations, claiming his encounters with the woman were consensual.

A judge, who previously rescinded a restraining order the woman had against Bauer, has stated that the woman's testimony confirmed the Dodgers player followed the boundaries the woman had set for him during their sexual encounters.

In February, the media outlets reported that the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office declined to press criminal charges against Bauer.

Following an investigation, MLB placed Bauer on unpaid administrative leave. Bauer appealed the decision, and on Thursday, the media outlets reported that arbitrator Martin Scheinman credited him for the time served on MLB's restricted list.

According to ESPN, the 31-year-old will be docked pay for the 50 games of the 2023 season and will be officially reinstated Friday.