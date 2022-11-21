Former LGBTQ nightclub employee remembers friend killed during mass shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KMGH) — Greg Charter, a former employee at Club Q in Colorado Springs, Colorado, is mourning the loss of his friends and former co-workers.

Charter said his friend Daniel Davis Aston was strong and proud.

"Unapologetic. This is who I am and you can adjust or not. That’s the kind of person he was" Charter said. "It’s just devastating to know that he, too, passed because of this event."

Aston is the first victim who has been identified in the deadly shooting. The 28-year-old was working as a bartender late Saturday night when a gunman opened fire inside the club.

Five people were killed and more than two dozen others were injured, authorities said.

"It's terrifying to know that it truly can happen anywhere," Charter said.

Investigators are looking into whether the incident is a hate crime. However, authorities said it's still too early to officially conclude a motive.

