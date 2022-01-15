Watch
King family rally in Arizona for voting bills for MLK Day

Jacquelyn Martin/AP
FILE - Martin Luther King III speaks during a rally for voting rights, Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
Posted at 2:24 PM, Jan 15, 2022
PHOENIX (AP) — Some relatives of the late Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. are spending the holiday named for him in conservative-leaning Arizona to mobilize support for languishing federal voting rights legislation.

Martin Luther King III, his wife, and their 13-year-old daughter took part Saturday in an on-the-ground campaign for voting rights in Phoenix.

They marched with local activists and supporters from a predominantly Black church and speak about “no celebration without legislation.”

The family wants to send a message to U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona.

The Democrat has declined to endorse relaxation of Senate filibuster rules to advance the legislation.

