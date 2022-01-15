King family rally in Arizona for voting bills for MLK Day

PHOENIX (AP) — Some relatives of the late Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. are spending the holiday named for him in conservative-leaning Arizona to mobilize support for languishing federal voting rights legislation.

Martin Luther King III, his wife, and their 13-year-old daughter took part Saturday in an on-the-ground campaign for voting rights in Phoenix.

They marched with local activists and supporters from a predominantly Black church and speak about “no celebration without legislation.”

The family wants to send a message to U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona.

The Democrat has declined to endorse relaxation of Senate filibuster rules to advance the legislation.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.