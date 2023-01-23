Man recalls disarming gunman who police say killed 10 at Lunar Near Year celebration

The man who disarmed the 72-year-old man who authorities said killed 10 people at a Los Angeles-area ballroom dance club during Lunar Near Year celebrations said he knew he had to act or people would die.

Brandon Tsay told Good Morning America's Robin Roberts on Monday that the man entered the Lai Lai Ballroom in Alhambra with a gun, appearing to be scoping out targets.

"I realized I needed to get the weapon away from him. I needed to take this weapon, disarm him or else everybody would have died," he said.

Tsay added that he lunged at the man, grabbed his weapon and a struggle ensued.

"He was hitting me across the face, bashing the back of my head," he told Roberts.

Tsay recalled eventually securing the gun and telling the man, "Get the hell out of here! I'll shoot! Get away! Go!"

After waiting a few moments, Tsay said the man ran back to his van.

At the time, Tsay didn't know 10 people had been killed and 10 others were wounded at a nearby dance studio in Monterey Park.

The suspect's van was located on Sunday in Torrance. While it was surrounded, LA County Sheriff Robert Luna said officers heard a single gunshot.

Tactical teams were called in to secure the van. Luna said investigators determined the suspect died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

A motive for the shooting is still under investigation.

My Nhan, 65, and Lilan Li, 63, were identified as two of the victims on Monday. The Los Angeles Coroner’s Office said the names of the other victims, who were in their 50s, 60s and 70s, will be released upon notification of next of kin.