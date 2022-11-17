Watch Now
Man who threatened to crash plane into Mississippi Walmart dies in federal custody

Nikki Boertman/AP
FILE - A stolen airplane rests in a field of soybeans after crash-landing near Ripley, Miss., on Sept. 3, 2022. Cory Wayne Patterson, 29, an airport worker who flew a stolen plane erratically over north Mississippi and threatened to crash into a Walmart in September, has died Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in a federal prison in Miami, where he was being held while awaiting trial. (AP Photo/Nikki Boertman, File)
Posted at 5:37 PM, Nov 17, 2022
Federal officials say the man who was accused of stealing an airplane in Mississippi and then threatened to crash it into a Walmart in September died on Monday while in federal custody.

According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, Cory Wayne Patterson was found unresponsive at a Miami federal prison where he was being held while he awaited trial, the Daily Journal and the Los Angeles Times reported.

“Responding staff immediately initiated life-saving measures," officials said in a statement, per the news outlets. "Staff requested emergency medical services and life-saving efforts continued. Mr. Patterson was subsequently pronounced deceased by EMS personnel."

The Associated Press reported that the 29-year-old was arrested on Sept. 3 and federally charged with the destruction of aircraft and an attempt to commit an offense.

An airport worker, Patterson allegedly stole a twin-engine Beechcraft King Air C90A from the Tupelo Regional Airport shortly after 5 a.m., subsequently flying over Northeast Mississippi for five hours before crashing the plane in a bean field in Ripley, Mississippi, the news outlet reported.

