Watch Now
NewsNational

Actions

MMA fighter Anthony "Rumble" Johnson dies at age 38

Sweden UFC Fight
Jessica Gow/AP
Anthony "Rumble" Johnson, top, of the US fights with Alexander "The Mauler" Gustafsson of Sweden in their UFC light heavyweight mixed martial arts bout at Tele2 Arena in Stockholm, Sweden, on Saturday, Jan. 24, 2015. (AP Photo/TT, Jessica Gow) SWEDEN OUT
Sweden UFC Fight
Posted at 10:41 AM, Nov 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-14 11:41:16-05

The mixed martial arts community is mourning the loss of UFC title challenger Anthony "Rumble" Johnson.

His death was announced Sunday, months after revealing he was battling an undisclosed illness.

After years in the UFC, Johnson signed with its competitor, Bellator, and was poised for a title shot before becoming ill.

"The BELLATOR family is devastated by his untimely passing and we send our condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time," the promotion said in a statement.

Johnson's former competitors paid tribute to the fighter on social media.

Former UFC champion Daniel Cormier said Johnson was a caring person who will be missed.

"Sometimes life doesn’t seem fair," Cormier said. "Horrible news."

Glover Teixeira, a former UFC champion who lost to Johnson, recalled their time in the cage.

"One of the most scary & tough opponents that I had ever faced and one of the nicest and most humble humans I have ever met," he said.

Johnson began his professional mixed martial arts career in 2006. He last fought in 2021, beating José Augusto Azevedo. His professional record will stand at 23 wins and six losses.

Johnson was 38 years old.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018