More than 1M Ram pickups recalled due to potentially faulty tailgates

Stellantis, formerly known as Fiat Chrysler, is recalling more than 1 million pickups due to a potential problem with their tailgates.

The recall involves Ram 1500, 2500 and 3500 trucks with model years from 2019 to 2022.

Documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration say the tailgate may not latch properly due to "misaligned tailgate strikers." There's concern the tailgate could open while on the road.

The company says it has received nearly 1,000 reports potentially related to the issue.

Owners will receive notifications in the mail about the recall after Jan. 27. The automaker says it will inspect the tailgates to determine whether repairs need to be made. Owners will not be charged.

No accidents or injuries stemming from the recalled parts have been reported.