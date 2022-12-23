NHL postpones 2 games due to winter storm

Winter weather sweeping the U.S. and Canada has forced the NHL to postpone a couple of games.

The game between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Buffalo Sabres was scheduled for Friday in New York. However, Western New York is expecting blizzard conditions through the weekend.

The game has been rescheduled for March 4.

The game between the Detroit Red Wings and Ottawa Senators was also scheduled to take place on Friday. However, a winter storm warning is in effect in Ottawa and the area could see up to five inches of snow.

The Red Wings and Senators will now face off on Feb. 28.

NHL fans will still have something to watch on Friday. Eleven games are scheduled before the NHL takes a three-day holiday break.