Officials: 2 people died after rockfall in Yosemite National Park

Jamie Richards/AP
FILE - A May 27, 2020, file photo provided by the National Park Service of Yosemite National Park in California. (Jamie Richards/National Park Service via AP, File)
Posted at 1:53 PM, Dec 30, 2022
Authorities in California said two people died on Tuesday after a rockfall in Yosemite National Park.

The Mariposa County Sheriff's Office confirmed the deaths to CNN and the Los Angeles Times but did not release the victim's names nor any other information about the incident.

Yosemite confirmed in a tweet just before 2 p.m. Tuesday that "a significant rockfall" led to the closure of El Portal Road. The park announced around 6 p.m. the road had reopened.

The park's tweet did not mention anything about the deaths.

"Rockfalls are a natural and dynamic geologic process involving the detachment and rapid downward movement of rock," according to the National Park Service website.

