Supreme Court denies Graham's request to avoid testifying in GA election probe

The U.S. Supreme Court will not block Sen. Lindsey Graham from testifying to a special grand jury that is investigating Donald Trump's actions following the 2020 election.

An application for an injunction was denied on Tuesday.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has sought Graham's testimony for months. She reportedly wants to ask Graham about a phone call he made to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in the weeks after the election.

Raffensperger said Graham asked whether he had the power to reject certain absentee ballots, something Raffensperger took as a suggestion to toss out legally cast votes. Graham has dismissed that interpretation as “ridiculous.”

Graham claimed his actions were protected because he was working as a U.S. Senator.

However, the Supreme Court's order says lower courts acknowledged Graham's work as a senator and "made clear that Senator Graham may return to the District Court should disputes arise regarding the application of the Speech or Debate Clause immunity to specific questions."

Graham has not publicly commented on the Supreme Court's decision.

Trump lost Georgia to Biden by less than 1%. He previously carried the state in 2016 when he beat Hillary Clinton.