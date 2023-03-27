Watch Now
Three children reportedly shot, shooter dead at Nashville Christian school

WTVF
Posted at 11:22 AM, Mar 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-27 12:22:17-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Police in Nashville, Tennessee, responded to an active shooter at a Christian school Monday morning.

Sources told Scripps News Nashville that three children were shot at The Covenant School. There is no word on the state of their injuries at this time.

The Nashville Police Department said officers engaged the shooter, who is now dead.

A reunification area has been established at the nearby Woodmont Baptist Church.

The Covenant School is a private Christian school that serves children from preschool through sixth grade.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

