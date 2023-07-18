Trump says he is target of Jan. 6 investigation

Former President Donald Trump revealed that he was informed on Sunday that he is the target of an investigation into the events of January 6, 2021, when a group of his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol.

He added that he was given four days to report to the grand jury, "which always means an arrest and indictment."

"This witch hunt is all about election interference and a complete and total political weaponization of law enforcement," Trump said.

If the former president is indicted, this would be his third indictment this year.

He was indicted in New York on 34 counts of falsifying business records. The charges stem from an alleged scheme to purchase and bury negative information about himself ahead of the 2016 presidential election. The New York district attorney claims Trump then "went to great lengths to hide this conduct, causing dozens of false entries in business records.

Trump's other indictment involves the handling of classified documents. He was indicted in June on 34 charges, including conspiracy to obstruct, making false statements and willful retention of documents. A pretrial conference hearing is scheduled in the case on Tuesday.

Trump, who is running for president, claims the indictments are an attempt to stifle his campaign. The latest Morning Consult poll shows him with a double-digit lead over his Republican rivals. He trails President Joe Biden by two points in a hypothetical rematch of the 2020 presidential election.