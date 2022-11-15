Watch Now
United flight attendant taken to hospital after incident on Chicago-bound flight

United Airlines Planes
Jeff Chiu/AP
A United Airlines airplane takes off over a plane on the runway at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Posted at 9:22 PM, Nov 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-14 22:22:52-05

A United Airlines flight attendant was taken to a Chicago-area hospital for an evaluation after an incident onboard a flight involving a "disruptive passenger," according to reports.

Law enforcement or the airline didn't immediately release more details about the incident.

"We're grateful to our crew for handling this difficult situation with professionalism and for putting the safety of our team and our customers first," United said in a statement.

ABC 7 Chicago reported that the passenger had to be removed from the flight by law enforcement.

The flight attended was taken to a hospital for an evaluation.

In a video posted to Twitter and reported on by the New York Post, a woman was seen in a video holding a child and was being told to "step back."

