Woman indicted in Fulton County, Georgia RICO case has Omaha ties

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — One of the 19 people indicted in Fulton County District Court has Omaha ties.

Trevian C. Kutti is a publicist who has, in the past, worked for Kanye West and R. Kelly. Reuters news also cited as Kutti having Bud Crawford as a client. Additionally, her social media and online footprint point to other Omaha connections.

Kutti has been charged with three crimes: violation of the Georgia RICO act, conspiracy to commit solicitation of false statements and writings, and influencing witnesses.

It's alleged she traveled to Georgia from Chicago and Pressured an election worker there, who called the police after Kutti threatened her with jail time if she didn't confess to election interference.

Related:Georgia prosecutor uses RICO Act to charge Trump, associates

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.