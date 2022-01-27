NEWS LITERACY WEEK: Nonprofit news in Nebraska 'binds people together'

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Flatwater Free Press is a homegrown, nonprofit publication that makes its reporting available, free of charge, to other outlets. Lifelong Nebraskan and editor of the organization, Matthew Hansen says Flatwater can help local news organizations cover more stories.

“Journalism — while annoying in many ways and perplexing to people in many ways — is really one of those things that has to exist in some form and fashion to have a strong city, a strong neighborhood, a strong community. And I’m a true believer in the idea that we need to try to preserve what’s important about journalism no matter how it’s paid for, no matter what form it takes, be it written or TV or radio or digital or etc, etc, etc," Hansen said.

"The important thing is the information and the important thing is telling stories that expose wrongdoing and also that bind people together. Those are both age-old pursuits and they are as important in 2022 as they were in 1962,” said Hansen.

Stories from Flatwater Free Press can be found on our website as well as flatwaterfreepress.org.

3 News Now Investigations and Flatwater Free Press: Omaha man in wheelchair among some denied bus rides on ORBT

