Omaha man released from hospital after police shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha man who was shot by police after allegedly charging at his mother and officers with a knife has been released from the hospital and booked into jail.

Omaha police said in a news release Tuesday that Justin Michalak is being held on two counts of assault on an officer, two counts of use of a weapon to commit a felony and one count of false imprisonment. The release said he left the hospital on Saturday.