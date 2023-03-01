Cheetah at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium briefly escapes enclosure, safely corralled by staff

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Tuesday afternoon a cheetah at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium briefly escaped her enclosed, but was safely walked back to her quarters without incident.

NEWS RELEASE FROM ZOO:

At about 3:40 p.m. today, Zoo officials were alerted of a cheetah outside of its primary enclosure, but behind the public barrier, in the Scott African Grasslands.

The Zoo’s emergency protocols were immediately activated to ensure the safety of guests, students, animals and staff. Zoo guests, students and staff were immediately taken to secure locations. All Zoo entry points, including the main entrance, were also closed.

Zoo staff had sight of the cheetah during the entire incident and at one point, the cheetah laid down. The cheetah responded to the animal care team and was walked back into its night quarters without incident or intervention. The Zoo is currently investigating how the cheetah got out of its primary enclosure.

Gretchen is an approximately 60-pound, 5-year-old female cheetah born at the Lee G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park. She lives in the Scott African Grasslands with her mother and three sisters.

The Zoo has standard operating procedures and protocols in place to ensure the safety of our staff, guests and animals. After an incident like this, there will be a review of this specific area to ensure best safety practices.

“The health and safety of our staff, guests and animals is of the utmost priority to Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium. No person or animal was ever in danger during this incident,” said Dr. Luis Padilla, president and CEO for Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium. “This is why we prepare with emergency drills so that our staff can act quickly, confidently and safely.”

