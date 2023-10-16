Ghouls and Glow at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium welcomes people for Halloween festivities

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Ghouls and Glow at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium has people feeling the spirit of Halloween.

"I'm a scarecrow here. Joey is a zombie. Mary Ann and DJ are pumpkins delight," said Cynthia Lieb.

And if you wondered why Lieb decided to dress as a scarecrow.

"Well, I pick witch every single year of my life. So I figured, maybe I should do something else," she said.

Lieb and friends are first-timers to the event. They said they're excited to get a head start on the Halloween fun.

"I'm pretty excited to see the Halloween lights. I think that will be really fun, especially as it gets dark," she said.

From pumpkins to ghouls, the event is no stranger to the zoo. It's been running since 2019. Organizers said it's a lot of prep, but well worth it in the end.

"It's a unique experience," said Mandy Rosenquist, director of marketing, communications and events. "Obviously you're at the zoo which is so much fun. But, instead of just trick or treating through your neighborhood. We have trick-or-treat stations here and you can come do that here. The lanterns, the light show, the magicians, a dj, pumpkin princesses. It's a good time to hang out with your family and just enjoy a bit of everything," she said.

They said they hand out over a million pieces of candy every year. And this year is no different. The best part, there is something for everyone.

"As you walk through the trails, everything is lit up. Not so spooky, but really fun," said Rosenquist.

The event runs Oct. 20 - 25 and Oct. 27 - 29; Sunday - Wednesday from 6:30 p.m. - 9 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 6:30 p.m. - 10 p.m.

More event details can be found at omahazoo.com/ghoulsandglow.

