ASHLAND, Neb. (KMTV) — The Wildlife Safari Park announced in a Facebook post the passing of Cinnabuns, one of its original bears who came to the Safari in 1999. Cinnabuns was — you guessed it — a cinnamon-colored American black bear and was loved by many visitors over the years.

Read the Facebook Post below:

