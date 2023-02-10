Watch Now
Gorillas at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium make Super Bowl LVII predictions

The Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium is seen from the exterior on Feb. 14, 2022 in Omaha, Neb.
Posted at 10:13 AM, Feb 10, 2023
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — As part of their daily enrichment exercises the gorillas at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium made their picks for the Super Bowl LVII champions. Results? It was a house divided! Omaha's gorillas have different predictions the big game this year.

Audrey Lash and Abigail Simon, both Great Apes Keepers, also discussed the daily enrichment activities of the gorillas and the "Gorillas on the Line" program.

