Gorillas at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium make Super Bowl LVII predictions

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — As part of their daily enrichment exercises the gorillas at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium made their picks for the Super Bowl LVII champions. Results? It was a house divided! Omaha's gorillas have different predictions the big game this year.

Audrey Lash and Abigail Simon, both Great Apes Keepers, also discussed the daily enrichment activities of the gorillas and the "Gorillas on the Line" program.

Watch below or on our Facebook page.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.