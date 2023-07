OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Got trees down in the yard? Omaha's Zoo will take donations for the elephants and other animals to use as "browse," but make sure you follow their instructions. Not all trees work and it's important to go to the zoo's website to fill out a donation form: omahazoo.com/browse

