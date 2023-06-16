Omaha zookeepers share the inspiring story of Hope the Giraffe: 'We weren't sure if she was going to make it'

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — She's one of Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium's newest bundles of joy, Hope the Giraffe captured the hearts of many when she was introduced to the world back in March.

Now at three months old, zoo staff say she’s got quite the story to tell; when she was born her mother Zola rejected her — likely because of her condition at birth.

“She did have a bit of a rocky start in the beginning,” said Josh Shandera, senior hoofstock keeper at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium.

Shandera said Hope had gastrointestinal illness along with other ailments, her sickness required around-the-clock care. Fellow hoofstock keeper, Miranda Weldon said Hope’s condition was touch and go for a while.

“It was very scary for a long time,” she said. “We weren't sure if she was going to make it. In fact, we were told a few times we should prepare for the worst.”

Hope’s treatment plan included daily antibiotics taken via a catheter, but eventually, her condition improved.

Weldon said Hope started to gain weight and respond well to her antibiotics. With her health improved, she now focuses on other things, like socialization. Shandera said Hope likes to hang out near the rest of the giraffe herd.

With everything she does, Shandera and Weldon look on with pride, as they see how Hope lives up to her name every day.

“We’re really pleased that we get to tell a success story about this little giraffe calf,” Shandera said.

Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium sold t-shirts featuring Hope, including one designed by Weldon. The campaign ended on June 13 and 100% of the proceeds from sales are going to giraffe conservation efforts.

