Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium announces baby giraffe's name

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium announced the baby giraffe's name Sunday afternoon.

The female Reticulated giraffe calf born on March 19, at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium, has been named Hope.

The name was inspired by long-time supporter Peg Pease, who has been volunteering at the Zoo as a docent since 1995. Pease can be found in the Syd and Betty Cate Giraffe Herd Rooms educating visitors about the Zoo’s herd, Tuesday mornings.

She had been calling the calf "Hope" and once the Zoo’s Giraffe Care team found out, they adopted the name.

"All of us have been 'hoping' this little girl survives, and our Keepers and Veterinary Care staff are doing great work to make that happen," Pease said in a news release. "As we provide 'hope' for this calf, she is also providing 'hope' for us and all of her wild counterparts."

Hope has been receiving around-the-clock care from Animal Care and Veterinary teams since birth. Her mother, Zola, did not show the expected level of maternal care, despite a normal delivery.

While she is getting stronger every day, Hope’s condition remains guarded.

