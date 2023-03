OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Wednesday, Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium released more video of the new giraffe calf born on March 19.

Zola, the mother, did not provide the "expected level of maternal care toward her calf" and zoo staff have been caring for the newborn.

