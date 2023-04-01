Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium announces passing of beloved rhino

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium announced the passing of Jontu, a 15-year old male Greater one-horned rhino, on Saturday.

Jontu passed on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, from complications related to a gastrointestinal illness.

He arrived at the zoo in May 2011 and was a popular resident of the Zoo’s Asian Highlands, where millions of guests visited him.

“After spending most of his life in Omaha, Jontu was an incredible representative of Greater one-horned rhinos,” said Dan Cassidy, Vice President of Animal Management in a news release. “He will be greatly missed by our Zoo family and the Omaha community. Our condolences are with the Zoo teams that cared for him every day."

The Veterinary and Animal Care teams had been intensively managing Jontu for several weeks, said the press release. He was euthanized as his condition deteriorated.

“Jontu is a testament to the excellent quality care provided by both his Animal Care staff and the Veterinary team at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium,” explained Dr. Taylor Yaw, DVM, CertAqV, Dipl. ACZM, Director of Animal Health in a news release. “I couldn’t be prouder of our staff for all the procedures, diagnostics, consults, research and care they have provided for Jontu during this tough time.”

Greater one-horned rhinos are listed as vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Red List. There are only an estimated 3,500-3,600 Greater one-horned rhinos left in the world.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.