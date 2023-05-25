Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium brings back 'Late Nights at the Zoo' with a new twist

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The fun at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium is about to last longer into the night.

Late Nights at the Zoo has returned for the season offering those over 21 the chance to see the zoo in a different light.

Late Nights at the Zoo is an adults-only event held in various spots around the zoo in the evening. It features DJs, numerous food vendors and of course alcohol.

Dennis Schnurbusch, chief operations officer, said this year’s Late Nights will feature different themes.

Kaylee Sacco said she’s excited to check out Late Nights again this year, mostly because of who won’t be invited.

“It's nice to get a break from the kids, and just kind of hanging out and adults only,” Sacco said.

More information on the zoo’s Late Nights events can be found on their website.

