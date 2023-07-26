Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium celebrates Member Appreciation Week

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium is celebrating its members all week long. This week is Membership Appreciation Week at the zoo, and each day there's a different theme.

Multiple sections of the zoo will have special events and learning opportunities. Examples include bubble parties, a penguin dance party and a behind-the-scenes tour all at the Scott Aquarium on Wednesday. Similar events will be held Thursday in the Simmons Aviary and Friday in the Asian Highlands section of the zoo. Staff said having a membership is a great way to support the zoo's conservation efforts.

"All the conservation messaging, the wonderful research the zoo is doing here and all around the world,” said Troy Solberg, youth volunteer coordinator. “There's no corner of the planet that the zoo isn't."

The zoo has more than 82,000 members, and their contributions make up 20% of the zoo's annual budget. In addition to the special access, there are discounts available for members to be used for food and drink.

To become a member of the zoo, you can head over to their website.

