Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium hosting 'Party for the Planet' on Saturday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium is celebrating Earth Day with a 'Party for the Planet' on Saturday.

The event starts at 9 a.m. and runs until 3 p.m.

The zoo says this event is also a great place to get started on the global City Nature Challenge happening over the weekend.

According to a press release, Party for the Planet includes a Sustainability Market, Nebraska Wildlife Rehab, Inc. educational presentations, educational booths, a bounce house and a scavenger hunt.

All event activities are free to members or with paid admission.

Details and a schedule can be found on the zoo's website.

