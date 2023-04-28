Watch Now
Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium hosting 'Party for the Planet' on Saturday

Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium Winter File
Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
The Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium is seen from the exterior on Feb. 14, 2022 in Omaha, Neb.
Posted at 2:49 PM, Apr 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-28 15:49:34-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium is celebrating Earth Day with a 'Party for the Planet' on Saturday.

The event starts at 9 a.m. and runs until 3 p.m.

The zoo says this event is also a great place to get started on the global City Nature Challenge happening over the weekend.

According to a press release, Party for the Planet includes a Sustainability Market, Nebraska Wildlife Rehab, Inc. educational presentations, educational booths, a bounce house and a scavenger hunt.

All event activities are free to members or with paid admission.

Details and a schedule can be found on the zoo's website.

