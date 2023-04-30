Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium hosts party for the planet

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium was the spot to be Saturday for a late Earth Day celebration that also coincided with the global, City Nature Challenge happening this weekend.

The party for the planet at the zoo featured educational presentations, booths, a bounce house and a scavenger hunt. The event also helped visitors get started on the City Nature Challenge, which encourages participants to explore wildlife in their city

"We have over 500 thousand species of insects alone and over a million that start to go extinct because we're not tracking them,” said Conservation Education Coordinator, Julia Janson. “By tracking them we can start to see where animals are starting to decline and create management plans to help manage and maintain their populations.”

You can take part in the City Nature Challenge by downloading National Geographic's Eye-Naturalist app, available on the Apple App Store and Google Play.

