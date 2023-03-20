Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium hosts Teddy Bear Weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The country's best zoo according to USA Today continued its efforts this weekend welcoming more guests to the zoo.

It's an event that has been going on for several years that gives kids ages 3 to 11 the chance to bring their favorite stuffed animals to Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium for some repair and care.

The zoo did health check-ups on the stuffed animals' eyes and ears as well as their height and heartbeat. The event aims to teach kids not to be afraid of the doctor.

"The kids love to bring their special friends with them to the zoo, not just for the checkup but to walk around with them at the zoo and they love getting the sucker at the end as well," said Marketing and Event Specialist Jacey Kallsen.

The clinic was held at Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom Pavilion near the main entrance and the zoo even provided emergency room visits both days this weekend just in case any of the kids’ furry friends needed a special trip to the ER.

