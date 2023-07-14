Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium to host fundraiser for rhinos

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Chapter of the American Association of Zoo Keepers, an affiliate of Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium, will host its second annual Winos for Rhinos event on July 15 from 6:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. at Soaring Wings Vineyard in Springfield, Neb.

Admission for the event is $20 and includes live music, a glass of wine or beer, a raffle ticker to win prizes such as a behind-the-scenes tour of the Zoo’s Indian rhino quarters and assisting with a mud-bath experience for the Zoo’s Southern white rhinos.

Food trucks will be on site and tickets can be purchased at the door. There is limited seating. Bring your own lawn chairs and blankets.

All proceeds from the event will support Africa's Lewa Wildlife Conservancy and the International Rhino Foundation based in the U.S. Both of the organizations support viable populations of the five remaining rhino species, their habitats and animals that coexist with them. Action for Cheetahs, a Kenya-based organization, will also receive funds.

