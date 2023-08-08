Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium welcomes fourth elephant calf

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium announced the birth of its fourth elephant calf Tuesday, in a press release.

Jayei, the matriarch of the African elephant herd at about 30 years old, gave birth to a female calf at 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 6.

“We have been anticipating the birth of Jayei’s calf,” said Sarah Armstrong, the Zoo’s elephant manager, in a press release. “She is our most experienced mom and was pivotal in the successful births of our first three calves to first-time moms.”

At this time, the Elephant Family Quarters will remain closed to the public. However, guests may see mom with her calf and the herd in their outdoor yard, as they will have access to the area.

The father of the calf is 22-year-old Callee. He came to Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium in 2019 and this summer, was relocated to the Sedgwick County Zoo in Wichita, Kansas, per the recommendation of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ African Elephant Species Survival Plan.

“This birth is also a celebration of hope for African elephants,” said Dr. Luis Padilla, president and CEO, in a press release. “We are fortunate to have a multigenerational, socially complex African elephant herd with four calves, which is unique to the United States. To see them thrive triggers such strong emotional connections to this species and inspires us to take action to conserve them. We are proud of the incredible and talented team who cares for them, and we are thrilled to share this unique experience with our community.”

