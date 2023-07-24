Popular exhibit reopens at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Zoo-goers have a familiar exhibit to return to when they visit Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium.

The Lied Jungle reopened to the public Friday. The roof had significant damage due to hailstorms last year. The zoo said it has been doing an incremental opening to allow animals to be reacclimated to guests. Visitors though are happy to return to the scenic adventure.

"The scenery is really cool," said Jacob Henke, who is visiting the zoo. "The trees hanging down, the leaves and vines and stuff really. It creates a really cool environment to be in."

Anna Henke felt the same. "It was like magical. I'm so glad it was open today and that I got to come and do it, and like walk through there," she said.

There are two levels to the jungle. The upper-level opens at 9:00 a.m. and the lower level at 9:30 a.m. Both levels are open until 4 pm.

