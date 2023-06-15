Parents of girl who drowned at Oceans of Fun file wrongful death lawsuit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The parents of a young girl who drowned last year at Oceans of Fun's Coconut Cove pool have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Cedar Fair Oceans of Fun and Cedar Fair Entertainment Company, Cedar Fair Management Company, Millennium Operations and Magnum Management Corporation.

Documents state the defendants are being sued for direct negligence, negligent supervision/training, negligent hiring and premise liability.

Court documents allege the girl was underwater and undetected for several minutes before she was pulled.

When she was rescued, immediate first aid and resuscitation efforts were delayed because the lifeguards on duty were inexperienced, poorly trained, physically limited and lacked proper procedure, according to the lawsuit.

Additionally, the suit accuses Cedar Fair of hiring "inexperienced lifeguards and often immature teenagers" because the company can "pay them less money than more experienced mature and qualified lifeguards."

Four other recent fatal injuries and drownings at Cedar Fair-operated parks, including one instance where a child suffered catastrophic injuries, were listed in the suit as well.

KSHB 41 has reached out to Oceans of Fun and Cedar Fair for comment on the lawsuit. This story will be updated if a response is received.

