Abortion advocates look to future after Nebraska Legislature blocks ban bill

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — After lawmakers blocked a controversial abortion ban bill in Nebraska's legislature, abortion rights advocates are looking ahead to what's next. Scout Richter with the ACLU of Nebraska says all eyes are on the upcoming decision from the Supreme Court that could undo Roe vs. Wade.

"Obviously no one knows what that decision will be, but we do know that most Nebraskans want abortions to remain safe and legal, said Richters, a legal and policy counselor with the ACLU of Nebraska. “And last night that's what state senators did. So we're committed to ensuring abortion remain safe and legal."

"So, regardless of the vote — which is exciting that we won — we are still having to react and battle into policy that is oppressive and limits people's autonomy," said Ashley Spivey, Director of I Be a Black Girl.

Lawmakers fell two votes short of the 33 they needed to end the filibuster and force a vote on the bill. The 31-to-15 vote left the proposal essentially dead for the rest of the year.

